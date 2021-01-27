ING Group Upgrades Fugro (OTCMKTS:FURGF) to Buy

Fugro (OTCMKTS:FURGF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ING Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FURGF opened at $11.02 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.26. Fugro has a fifty-two week low of $6.58 and a fifty-two week high of $22.55.

Get Fugro alerts:

Fugro Company Profile

Fugro N.V. provides geo-data information through integrated data acquisition, analysis, and advice for oil and gas, infrastructure, renewables, nautical, and other industries in Europe, Africa, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and India. It operates through Marine Environment and Land Environment segments.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Fugro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fugro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.