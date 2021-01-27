ING Group Upgrades Fugro (OTCMKTS:FURGF) to Buy

Fugro (OTCMKTS:FURGF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ING Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:FURGF opened at $11.02 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.26. Fugro has a fifty-two week low of $6.58 and a fifty-two week high of $22.55.
Fugro Company Profile
