Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,505 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,438 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Infosys by 4.7% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 17,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl increased its holdings in Infosys by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 16,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Infosys by 4.8% in the third quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Infosys by 14.2% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in Infosys by 877.6% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INFY shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Infosys in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Investec cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Infosys from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Infosys in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Infosys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.84.

NYSE:INFY opened at $17.85 on Wednesday. Infosys Limited has a 12 month low of $6.76 and a 12 month high of $19.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.59.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 19.06%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

