Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Acquired by Applied Research Investments LLC

Applied Research Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,983 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,015 shares during the period. Applied Research Investments LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $3,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Infosys by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 17,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl grew its holdings in Infosys by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 16,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Infosys by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Infosys by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in Infosys by 877.6% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on INFY shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Investec downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Infosys in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Infosys in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Infosys from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.84.

NYSE:INFY traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.71. The stock had a trading volume of 226,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,850,471. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.59. Infosys Limited has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $19.07.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Infosys had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 27.65%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

