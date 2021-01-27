Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Corp. is a bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company. They are a community-oriented commercial bank. The community banking business consists of commercial banking, retail banking and trust services and is managed as a single strategic unit. The community banking business derives its revenues from a wide range of banking services, including lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, trust and investment management, and mortgage servicing income from investors. “

INDB has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Independent Bank from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Independent Bank from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Independent Bank from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Independent Bank stock opened at $78.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Independent Bank has a 1-year low of $49.25 and a 1-year high of $81.81.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $118.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.70 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 7.97%. Equities analysts expect that Independent Bank will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 32.74%.

In other Independent Bank news, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $58,792.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $68,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the second quarter worth $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the third quarter worth $96,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 14.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

