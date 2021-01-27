Independent Bank (IBCP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect Independent Bank to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $58.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.90 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%. On average, analysts expect Independent Bank to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBCP opened at $19.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.82. The stock has a market cap of $427.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.06. Independent Bank has a fifty-two week low of $9.19 and a fifty-two week high of $22.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IBCP shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Independent Bank from $17.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Independent Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

