Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Raises Dividend to $0.21 Per Share

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Independent Bank has increased its dividend payment by 90.5% over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ IBCP opened at $19.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.06. Independent Bank has a 52 week low of $9.19 and a 52 week high of $22.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $58.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.90 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%. Equities research analysts expect that Independent Bank will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IBCP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independent Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Independent Bank from $17.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

