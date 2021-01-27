Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) EVP Yao Wenqing Sells 21,545 Shares

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) EVP Yao Wenqing sold 21,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,154,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 145,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,534,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ INCY traded down $6.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $93.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,259,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,769. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.53. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $62.48 and a 52 week high of $110.36. The stock has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). Incyte had a negative net margin of 13.62% and a negative return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $620.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INCY. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Incyte from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Incyte from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Truist started coverage on Incyte in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Incyte from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Incyte currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.94.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Incyte by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Incyte by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 6,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 157,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,738,000 after acquiring an additional 15,521 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in Incyte by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in Incyte by 293.1% during the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

