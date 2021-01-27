Imperial Metals Co. (III.TO) (TSE:III) Senior Officer Sells C$23,747.00 in Stock

Imperial Metals Co. (III.TO) (TSE:III) Senior Officer Donald Frazer Parsons sold 5,000 shares of Imperial Metals Co. (III.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.75, for a total transaction of C$23,747.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,815 shares in the company, valued at C$754,275.96.

Shares of III stock opened at C$4.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$558.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$4.93 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Imperial Metals Co. has a 52-week low of C$0.99 and a 52-week high of C$6.25.

Imperial Metals Co. (III.TO) (TSE:III) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$38.16 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Imperial Metals Co. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Metals Corporation, a mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and production of base and precious metals in Canada. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns a 30% interest in the Red Chris mine; and 100% interest in the Mount Polley and Huckleberry copper mines in British Columbia.

