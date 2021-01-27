IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $20.00 price target on the stock. IMAX traded as high as $20.11 and last traded at $19.94, with a volume of 36885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.81.

According to Zacks, “IMAX shares have underperformed the industry in the past year. Lack of availability of new film content, especially in the Domestic and Rest of World markets, is a major drawback. Additionally, low theater system installations and lower ticket sales in theaters due to coronavirus despite theaters reopening worldwide are expected to remain overhangs. IMAX’s significant exposure to China, its second largest revenue generating market, is a concern. Further, IMAX faces significant competition in the out-of-home entertainment industry. However, in many parts of Asia, audiences are returning to IMAX theaters in numbers consistent with pre-pandemic attendance, which is a major positive. Additionally, the company’s strong cash balance and flexible business model position it well to manage through coronavirus-led lockdown.”

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IMAX. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of IMAX from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.60 to $17.90 in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. IMAX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMAX. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in IMAX during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in IMAX by 51.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in IMAX during the second quarter valued at $141,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in IMAX by 8.3% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of IMAX by 703.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 14,270 shares in the last quarter. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.08.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $37.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.24 million. IMAX had a negative net margin of 50.83% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. IMAX’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that IMAX Co. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

IMAX Company Profile (NYSE:IMAX)

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in digital and film-based motion picture technologies worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and equipment.

