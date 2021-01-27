Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ:ISNS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.98

Shares of Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.98 and traded as high as $4.85. Image Sensing Systems shares last traded at $4.70, with a volume of 36,130 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $23.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.73 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.99. The company has a current ratio of 7.79, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ:ISNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.75 million during the quarter. Image Sensing Systems had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 3.35%.

In related news, Director Joseph Patrick Daly purchased 13,565 shares of Image Sensing Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.19 per share, with a total value of $56,837.35. Following the purchase, the director now owns 56,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,930.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders have acquired a total of 48,595 shares of company stock worth $205,084 over the last 90 days. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ:ISNS)

Image Sensing Systems, Inc develops and markets video and radar processing products for the intelligent transportation systems industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Intersection and Highway. It offers various vehicle and traffic detection products, including Autoscope video systems and RTMS radar systems that convert sensory input collected by video cameras and radar units into vehicle detection and traffic data used to operate, monitor, and enhance the efficiency of roadway infrastructure.

