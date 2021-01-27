iLOOKABOUT Corp. (ILA.V) (CVE:ILA) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.75

iLOOKABOUT Corp. (ILA.V) (CVE:ILA) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.75 and last traded at C$0.69, with a volume of 2523259 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$95.11 million and a PE ratio of -13.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.33.

iLOOKABOUT Corp. (ILA.V) (CVE:ILA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 27th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$4.92 million during the quarter.

In related news, insider Cassandra Capital L.P. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.60, for a total transaction of C$30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,808,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,885,143.20.

iLOOKABOUT Corp. (ILA.V) Company Profile (CVE:ILA)

iLOOKABOUT Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software and data licenses and technology managed services to the real estate industry in Canada and the United States. The company offers GeoViewPort, a web-based platform that enables assessment professionals to simultaneously generate customized portals to view multiple elements related to a property, including street level imagery, aerial imagery, advanced mapping tools, property valuation details, comparable property analysis, and structural characteristics.

