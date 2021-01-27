IKONICS (NASDAQ:IKNX) Shares Gap Down to $11.59

IKONICS Co. (NASDAQ:IKNX)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.59, but opened at $10.16. IKONICS shares last traded at $9.95, with a volume of 348 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $20.31 million, a PE ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.12.

IKONICS (NASDAQ:IKNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.14 million during the quarter. IKONICS had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 13.99%.

IKONICS Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells photosensitive liquids and films for screen printing, awards and recognition, and dye sublimation markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Chromaline, IKONICS Imaging, Digital Texturing, and Advanced Material Solutions. The company sells screen printing films, emulsions, and inkjet receptive films, photo resistant films, art supplies, glass, and related abrasive etching equipment to end users and distributors.

