IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) and KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI) Head-To-Head Contrast

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) and KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get IHS Markit alerts:

93.8% of IHS Markit shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of IHS Markit shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.6% of KLDiscovery shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares IHS Markit and KLDiscovery’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IHS Markit $4.29 billion 8.21 $502.70 million $2.32 38.10 KLDiscovery $312.05 million 1.10 -$54.01 million ($1.27) -6.34

IHS Markit has higher revenue and earnings than KLDiscovery. KLDiscovery is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IHS Markit, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for IHS Markit and KLDiscovery, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IHS Markit 0 7 10 0 2.59 KLDiscovery 0 0 1 0 3.00

IHS Markit presently has a consensus price target of $83.00, indicating a potential downside of 6.10%. KLDiscovery has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 73.91%. Given KLDiscovery’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe KLDiscovery is more favorable than IHS Markit.

Profitability

This table compares IHS Markit and KLDiscovery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IHS Markit 20.31% 11.03% 5.71% KLDiscovery -19.62% -35.43% -8.25%

Volatility & Risk

IHS Markit has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KLDiscovery has a beta of -0.04, indicating that its stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

IHS Markit beats KLDiscovery on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers. The company's Transportation segment provides authoritative analysis; sales and production forecasts for light vehicles, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, powertrains, components, and technology systems; and predictive analytics and marketing automation software. It also offers comprehensive data on ships, and monthly import and export statistics. The company's Resources segment provides upstream services, including technical information, analytical tools, and market forecasting and consulting for the upstream industry; and downstream information, such as market forecasting, midstream market analysis and supply chain data, refining and marketing economics, and oil product pricing information for the chemical, refined products, agriculture, and power industries. It also offers data for manufacturing processes; and capital expenditure, cost, price, production, trade, demand, and capacity industry analysis and forecasts. The company's Consolidated Markets & Solutions segment provides discovery technologies, research tools, and software-based engineering decision engines; performance and analysis for technology, media, and telecom industries; and economic and risk data, forecast, and analytic tools. It has strategic partnership with QUODD Financial Information Services. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

KLDiscovery Company Profile

KLDiscovery Inc. provides eDiscovery and data recovery services to corporations, law firms, government agencies, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers eDiscovery solutions, including Nebula, a proprietary end-to-end information governance and eDiscovery platform, which helps to facilitate the identification, preservation, collection, processing, review, and exchange of electronically stored information (ESI); eDiscovery.com Review (EDR), a platform used to search, review and exchange ESI; Relativity, a document review tool; KLD Analytics, which offers technology-assisted review tools; KLD Processing, a processing platform; managed review services, such as providing facilities, staffing, and expertise necessary to review large and complex data sets in various types of matters comprising litigation, investigations, and regulatory reviews; and digital forensics services. It also provides information archiving services, such as legal hold management; Office 365 migration and management; and Nebula Big Data Store, an enterprise-grade storage solution. In addition, the company offers data recovery services, including email recovery services; tape services comprising backup infrastructure migration and consolidation, legacy tape and data remediation, and recovery from physically-damaged and quickly-erased or partially-overwritten tapes; and data destruction services, as well as mobile phone repair services. Further, it provides data recovery software, such as Ontrack EasyRecovery and Ontrack PowerControls. KLDiscovery Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.