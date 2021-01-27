IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at Barclays

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of IGM Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. CIBC began coverage on shares of IGM Financial in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of IGM Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IGM Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

IGM Financial stock opened at $27.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.32. IGM Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.48 and a fifty-two week high of $30.40.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $1.7245 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through IG Wealth Management, Mackenzie Investments, and Corporate and Other segments. The company also offers financial planning services, including investment, tax, retirement, education, risk management, and estate planning; strategic investment planning tools; mutual funds; iProfile, a portfolio management program; and separately managed accounts and fee-based brokerage accounts.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.