IFP Advisors Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 0.07% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $3,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTEC. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $20,041,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 414.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,320,000 after purchasing an additional 142,833 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,678,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,425,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 444,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,954,000 after buying an additional 79,919 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FTEC opened at $107.85 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52 week low of $53.00 and a 52 week high of $109.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.05.

