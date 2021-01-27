IFP Advisors Inc Has $3.37 Million Stock Position in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $3,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amarillo National Bank acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 103,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,173,000 after buying an additional 9,847 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.11.

In related news, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total value of $378,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.53, for a total transaction of $135,290.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,098 shares of company stock worth $1,517,010 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MXIM stock opened at $93.17 on Wednesday. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.93 and a 12 month high of $98.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.41. The firm has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The firm had revenue of $628.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

