IFP Advisors Inc Has $2.62 Million Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,541 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LULU. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 68.6% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 860.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 96 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 216.2% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 117 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 92.9% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 135 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Shares of LULU opened at $330.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.08 billion, a PE ratio of 77.60, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $355.78 and its 200-day moving average is $342.99. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.85 and a fifty-two week high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total value of $764,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,112,285.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LULU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $387.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $381.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.45.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.