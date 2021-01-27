IFP Advisors Inc Has $2.40 Million Stock Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QRVO. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Qorvo by 915.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Qorvo by 393.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $174.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $170.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.79. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.54 and a twelve month high of $191.82. The company has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.04, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.49. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total value of $185,281.11. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,555,314.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total value of $230,736.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 43,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,874,325.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,857 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Qorvo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Qorvo from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on Qorvo from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Qorvo from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.68.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

