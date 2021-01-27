IFP Advisors Inc Buys 18,659 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 205.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,659 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HDV. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 78.1% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 590.7% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 44.1% during the third quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000.

HDV stock opened at $89.65 on Wednesday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $61.04 and a one year high of $96.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.77.

