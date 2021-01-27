IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 807 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EFG. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,534,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 20,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares during the period.

BATS:EFG opened at $103.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.86 and its 200 day moving average is $93.31. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

