IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Stock Position Increased by Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in IES were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of IES by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 590,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,766,000 after buying an additional 133,744 shares in the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC raised its position in shares of IES by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 150,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,787,000 after buying an additional 13,810 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of IES by 295.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after buying an additional 102,246 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of IES by 10,018.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 106,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,357,000 after buying an additional 105,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of IES by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 104,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of IES from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ IESC traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,491. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.62. IES Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $13.73 and a one year high of $51.09. The company has a market cap of $941.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 1.31.

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

