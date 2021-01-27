Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Shares Down 11.8%

Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) traded down 11.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.00 and last traded at $18.30. 1,448,923 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 1,108,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.74.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a current ratio of 6.79. The stock has a market cap of $54.44 million, a P/E ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.34.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ideal Power stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) by 43.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,607 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned approximately 9.82% of Ideal Power worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.09% of the company’s stock.

Ideal Power Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of its B-TRAN technology. It develops Bi-directional bi-polar junction TRANsistor solid state switch technology. The company was formerly known as Ideal Power Converters Inc and changed its name to Ideal Power Inc in July 2013. Ideal Power Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

