IDE Group Holdings plc (IDE.L) (LON:IDE) Shares Down 2.8%

IDE Group Holdings plc (IDE.L) (LON:IDE)’s share price fell 2.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.70 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.70 ($0.02). 301,299 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 3,215,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.75 ($0.02).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.31 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.62. The firm has a market cap of £9.02 million and a PE ratio of -0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 286.67, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

In other IDE Group Holdings plc (IDE.L) news, insider Sebastian White sold 1,198,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01), for a total value of £11,981.90 ($15,654.43).

IDE Group Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, provides network, hosting, and managed services to public and private companies in the United Kingdom. Its cloud and hosting services include co-location, private and public, hybrid cloud, and cloud migration; network and connectivity service includes cloud connectivity, multiprotocol label switching, local and wide area network, and wireless services; collaboration services comprise hosted telephony, contact center, and unified communication; network and connectivity services, including MPLS network, cloud connectivity, LAN/WAN, and wireless services; managed services include remote monitoring, systems management, onsite support, field, and professional services; and device management services comprise procurement, build and configure, deploy, manage, refresh and upgrade, redeploy, and retire.

