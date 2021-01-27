Iconic Token (ICNQ) Price Reaches $0.16

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. Iconic Token has a total market cap of $1.33 million and $2,043.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Iconic Token has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. One Iconic Token token can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000545 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003363 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00052043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.97 or 0.00134311 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $90.92 or 0.00305505 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00069766 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00071882 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00037417 BTC.

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,978,073 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,178,073 tokens. Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding . Iconic Token’s official website is iconicholding.com/icnq-token

Iconic Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iconic Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Iconic Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

