iCo Therapeutics Inc. (ICO.V) (CVE:ICO) Trading Down 11.8%

iCo Therapeutics Inc. (ICO.V) (CVE:ICO) shares traded down 11.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 815,430 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 2,040,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The stock has a market cap of C$10.76 million and a P/E ratio of -5.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.05.

iCo Therapeutics Inc. (ICO.V) (CVE:ICO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

iCo Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of drug candidates to treat ocular and infectious diseases. Its in-licensed product candidates include iCo-008, a human monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat ulcerative colitis and bullous pemphigoid; and Oral AmpB Delivery System, an oral formulation of Amphotericin B that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of systemic fungal and parasitic infections.

