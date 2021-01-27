IBM Retirement Fund Purchases 823 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in DocuSign by 18,498.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,416,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,831,000 after buying an additional 1,408,625 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 225.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,560,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,552 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 4,419.6% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 752,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,892,000 after purchasing an additional 735,504 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 283.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 749,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,718,000 after purchasing an additional 554,174 shares during the period. Finally, Scge Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 845,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,878,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.81, for a total value of $1,628,476.12. Following the sale, the executive now owns 83,058 shares in the company, valued at $20,333,428.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 16,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $4,046,862.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,276 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,730.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,704 shares of company stock worth $9,349,067 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DOCU. Pritchard Capital upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $261.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.95.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $235.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.88 and a 12-month high of $290.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.25 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.57.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $382.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.33 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

