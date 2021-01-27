IBM Retirement Fund Purchases 5,879 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,142 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,879 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for 0.8% of IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $12,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 13.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,816,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,575,528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397,905 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 4.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,496,711 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,178,352,000 after acquiring an additional 410,180 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 5.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,245,128 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,147,135,000 after buying an additional 496,922 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,138,180 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $513,465,000 after buying an additional 94,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.8% during the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,059,557 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $379,630,000 after buying an additional 141,122 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $169.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $173.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.71. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $183.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.23.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $137,849.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,856.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 631,685 shares of company stock worth $108,558,291 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

