IBM Retirement Fund Purchases 1,392 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Pensionfund Sabic grew its stake in shares of The Allstate by 5.1% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 20,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in The Allstate by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Allstate by 1,463.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Allstate by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in The Allstate by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALL stock opened at $109.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.70. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $64.13 and a 52 week high of $125.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $1.17. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALL. Barclays began coverage on The Allstate in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.57.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

