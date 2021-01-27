IBM Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

IBM Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 349.0% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in General Mills by 94.8% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 327.7% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in General Mills by 80.5% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.82.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $305,116.89. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GIS opened at $59.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $46.59 and a one year high of $66.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.51%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

