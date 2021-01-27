IBM Retirement Fund Grows Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,672 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 232,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,857,000 after buying an additional 21,839 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC raised its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 57,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BK stock opened at $41.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.28. The company has a market cap of $36.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $26.40 and a 12 month high of $47.63.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

BK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.03.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

