HyperQuant Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges (HQT)

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded up 23.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 26th. One HyperQuant token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, HyperQuant has traded 68.7% higher against the US dollar. HyperQuant has a market cap of $34,212.08 and approximately $116.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00068995 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $264.90 or 0.00824104 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006812 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00050384 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,407.88 or 0.04379887 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00015410 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00017510 BTC.

HyperQuant Profile

HQT is a token. HyperQuant’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. HyperQuant’s official message board is medium.com/hyperquant . The official website for HyperQuant is hyperquant.net . HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperQuant is a decentralised financial service that creates an all-around quantitative framework enhanced by cutting-edge risk management AI and through the use of blockchain technology to ensure stability and reliability of the system to the developers of algorithmic trading software. The Hyper Quant platform offers Business-2-Customer and Business-2-Business use cases. As a B2C offers advice based on smart trading bots, intelligent Telegram bot and trading-mining software. On the other end, B2B allows increasing token liquidity through the market making feature, hedge-fund software and quantitative framework. The HQT token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that provides access to crypto trading bots, market making and hedging software. “

HyperQuant Token Trading

HyperQuant can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperQuant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperQuant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

