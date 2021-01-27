HUSD (HUSD) Market Cap Hits $422.59 Million

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Over the last week, HUSD has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. HUSD has a market cap of $422.59 million and $186.16 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HUSD coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003225 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00068710 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $289.56 or 0.00933970 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006569 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00051415 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003229 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000211 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,379.03 or 0.04448095 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003225 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00015410 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00017783 BTC.
About HUSD
According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD. The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins. “
Buying and Selling HUSD
HUSD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.
