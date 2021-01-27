Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Purchased by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 37.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,831 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 72,294 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $3,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 292.4% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 201.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 61.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 532.3% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 6,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HBAN shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.01.

In other news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $508,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 608,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,180,155.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $13.52 on Wednesday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $6.82 and a one year high of $15.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.37 and a 200-day moving average of $10.92. The company has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

