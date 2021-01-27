Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Huntington Bancshares in a report released on Sunday, January 24th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.32. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

HBAN has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Stephens lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.01.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $13.52 on Tuesday. Huntington Bancshares has a 52-week low of $6.82 and a 52-week high of $15.12. The stock has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.92.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 58,808,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $539,271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326,166 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,884,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034,420 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,897,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $450,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014,020 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,949,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,007,000. 72.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $508,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,180,155.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

