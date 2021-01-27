Hunting PLC (HTG.L) (LON:HTG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Hunting PLC (HTG.L) (LON:HTG) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 295.50 ($3.86).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Hunting PLC (HTG.L) from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

Shares of LON:HTG traded up GBX 2.80 ($0.04) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 203.40 ($2.66). 403,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 213.60 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 179.50. The company has a market cap of £335.49 million and a PE ratio of -1.67. Hunting PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 120.10 ($1.57) and a 12 month high of GBX 338.40 ($4.42).

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

