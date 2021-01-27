Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.46. Hudson Pacific Properties posted earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hudson Pacific Properties.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.48). Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $196.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HPP shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Hudson Pacific Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.35.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 7,500 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total value of $180,975.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 124,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,013,933.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 5,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $137,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,904 shares in the company, valued at $3,166,754.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,806,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $412,435,000 after acquiring an additional 145,862 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 11,563,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,584,000 after buying an additional 726,000 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,945,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,602,000 after buying an additional 715,814 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 173.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,887,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,621,000 after buying an additional 1,197,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 534.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,073,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,700,000 after buying an additional 904,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

HPP stock traded down $0.75 on Wednesday, hitting $23.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,640,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,021. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $38.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is 49.26%.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

