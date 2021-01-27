HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Acquired by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 79.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in HubSpot by 61.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in HubSpot by 33.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in HubSpot by 393.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 212 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

NYSE HUBS opened at $372.36 on Wednesday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.83 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $395.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $321.98. The firm has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -205.72 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $228.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 433 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.44, for a total transaction of $171,658.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,526,692. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael K. Simon sold 11,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.95, for a total transaction of $4,484,425.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,489,364.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,433 shares of company stock worth $29,743,329 in the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HUBS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on HubSpot from $435.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on HubSpot from $295.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded HubSpot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $345.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on HubSpot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on HubSpot from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $346.45.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Further Reading: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.