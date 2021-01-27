HSBC Downgrades VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) to Hold

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) was downgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded VEON from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on VEON in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1.90 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.93.

VEON stock opened at $1.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.50. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -9.72, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.31. VEON has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $2.78.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. VEON had a negative return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that VEON will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its holdings in shares of VEON by 31.0% in the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 55,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in VEON by 8.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 219,193 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 17,387 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in VEON during the third quarter worth $30,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VEON during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VEON during the third quarter worth $32,000. 15.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VEON

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

