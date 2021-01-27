Howmet Aerospace Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:HWM)

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 516 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 719% compared to the typical daily volume of 63 put options.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised Howmet Aerospace from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Howmet Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

NYSE HWM opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 1.98. Howmet Aerospace has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $34.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.77.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The business’s revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 23.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 21.1% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 194.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

