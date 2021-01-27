Howland Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Howland Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 71,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25,029 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,602,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $969,640,000 after buying an additional 1,582,739 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 97,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 40,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 290,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,385,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, hitting $66.11. 492,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,153,406. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $85.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. Equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $625.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up from $84.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.40.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.