Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 2,963 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Howland Capital Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,963 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DVY. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,538. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.54. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $61.89 and a 52 week high of $107.03.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

