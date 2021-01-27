Howland Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,768 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 384.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,743,418 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,041,114,000 after acquiring an additional 14,874,676 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 267.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,278,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,264,369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843,488 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 381.6% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,430,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,471,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718,430 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 437.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,973,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,275,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Tesla by 395.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,887,865 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,238,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,512 shares in the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.98.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $883.48. The company had a trading volume of 547,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,570,371. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $70.10 and a one year high of $900.40. The company has a market cap of $837.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,768.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $737.84 and its 200-day moving average is $490.98.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total value of $3,405,224.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,763,296.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.99, for a total transaction of $4,999,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,719,857. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,033 shares of company stock valued at $78,547,823 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

