Howland Capital Management LLC Purchases 129 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. MercadoLibre comprises about 1.3% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $22,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the third quarter worth $1,467,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 86.7% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the third quarter valued at $32,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 104.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 43 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on MELI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,484.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Santander raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,980.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,541.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI traded down $30.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,777.50. 35,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,802. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,732.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,331.51. The firm has a market cap of $88.64 billion, a PE ratio of -11,297.67 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.62. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $422.22 and a 52 week high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.75 million. MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.96) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.