Howland Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Howland Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 147,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the period. Kinsale Capital Group comprises about 1.7% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $29,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 62.5% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter valued at $97,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter valued at $135,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 196.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Kinsale Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.00.

In other news, Chairman Robert Lippincott III sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $2,781,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 24,314 shares in the company, valued at $5,008,684. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Gregory M. Share sold 2,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.84, for a total transaction of $549,356.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,688 shares in the company, valued at $406,537.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,081 shares of company stock worth $4,353,543. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KNSL traded down $1.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $187.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.36 and a beta of 0.82. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.93 and a twelve month high of $252.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $213.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.14.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.35). Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $122.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, homeowners, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

