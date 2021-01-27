Howland Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Howland Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,715 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in Illumina by 502.6% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 3,652 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in Illumina by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,452 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 29,010 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $10,734,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at $1,806,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Illumina by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 20,322 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,519,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ILMN traded up $7.13 on Wednesday, reaching $427.68. 40,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,203,006. The company has a market capitalization of $62.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.23, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.78 and a 12 month high of $425.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $370.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $344.57.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.97 million. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. Illumina’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ILMN. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $355.00 target price for the company. OTR Global raised shares of Illumina to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $380.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $334.14.

In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total transaction of $66,671.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,241,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,364 shares of company stock worth $12,648,560. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

