Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) released its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 18.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS.

Shares of HOPE stock traded down $0.73 on Wednesday, reaching $11.39. The stock had a trading volume of 22,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,563. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.66. Hope Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $14.61.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Hope Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

