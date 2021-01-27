HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by B. Riley in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $48.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $42.00. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded HomeStreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Shares of HMST opened at $36.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87. HomeStreet has a one year low of $18.44 and a one year high of $38.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $799.84 million, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.88 and a 200 day moving average of $30.26.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.18. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 16.89%. Analysts expect that HomeStreet will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HomeStreet news, CFO John Michel acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.04 per share, for a total transaction of $31,040.00. Also, Director Mark Robert Patterson bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.79 per share, for a total transaction of $595,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,758.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 24,007 shares of company stock worth $725,791 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 71.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 305.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the third quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the third quarter worth about $270,000. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

