Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.52 EPS

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 17.06%.

HBCP traded up $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,271. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.62. Home Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.57 and a 1 year high of $37.80. The company has a market cap of $263.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Home Bancorp alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.85%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Home Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.