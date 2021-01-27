Hollencrest Capital Management Takes $213,000 Position in adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in adidas during the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in adidas by 15.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in adidas by 32.7% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in adidas in the fourth quarter worth $502,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its holdings in adidas by 18.6% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OTCMKTS ADDYY opened at $168.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.20 billion, a PE ratio of 123.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $176.50 and a 200 day moving average of $161.62. adidas AG has a 1 year low of $87.65 and a 1 year high of $185.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 billion. adidas had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 7.19%. Research analysts expect that adidas AG will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

ADDYY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Monday, November 16th. HSBC lowered shares of adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of adidas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.00.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

