Hollencrest Capital Management Sells 2,230 Shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB)

Hollencrest Capital Management lowered its position in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,230 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management owned approximately 0.22% of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PICB. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $269,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $313,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 39,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 6,109 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 20,353 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PICB opened at $30.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.82. Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.06 and a 12-month high of $30.26.

Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

PowerShares International Corporate Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P International Corporate Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

