Hollencrest Capital Management Sells 2,230 Shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB)

Hollencrest Capital Management lowered its position in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,230 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management owned approximately 0.22% of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PICB. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $269,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $313,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 39,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 6,109 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 20,353 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PICB opened at $30.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.82. Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.06 and a 12-month high of $30.26.

PowerShares International Corporate Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P International Corporate Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

